Governor highlights revival of Amaravati and river linkage

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the State government organised Republic Day celebrations in the capital city of Amaravati, at Nelapadu village, on Monday.

Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer unfurled the National Flag at the main official ceremony to mark the 77th Republic Day celebrations and received the Rashtriya Salute from police personnel.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, High Court judges, Ministers, AIS officers and farmers attended the Republic Day parade as guests.

The Governor took the salute from 11 contingents of the Indian Army, AP Special Police, CRPF, Kerala Armed Police, NCC, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Youth Red Cross and other organisations.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Nazeer said it was a proud and historic moment to unfurl the National Flag in the capital city of Amaravati for the first time after the State bifurcation. He expressed confidence that the TDP-led NDA coalition government was working with quiet determination to revive growth and fulfil the aspirations of the people.

“Today’s celebration is historic. For the first time, the National Flag is being unfurled in Amaravati, the people’s capital of Andhra Pradesh. For several years, our State remained without a clear direction, its capital project stalled and its economic confidence shaken. The absence of continuity eroded investor trust and weakened financial stability. The present government has anchored its actions in a clear vision — Swarna Andhra @2047.