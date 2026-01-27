Governor highlights revival of Amaravati and river linkage

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the State government organised Republic Day celebrations in the capital city of Amaravati, at Nelapadu village, on Monday.
Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer unfurled the National Flag at the main official ceremony to mark the 77th Republic Day celebrations and received the Rashtriya Salute from police personnel.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, High Court judges, Ministers, AIS officers and farmers attended the Republic Day parade as guests.
The Governor took the salute from 11 contingents of the Indian Army, AP Special Police, CRPF, Kerala Armed Police, NCC, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Youth Red Cross and other organisations.
Addressing the gathering, Governor Nazeer said it was a proud and historic moment to unfurl the National Flag in the capital city of Amaravati for the first time after the State bifurcation. He expressed confidence that the TDP-led NDA coalition government was working with quiet determination to revive growth and fulfil the aspirations of the people.
“Today’s celebration is historic. For the first time, the National Flag is being unfurled in Amaravati, the people’s capital of Andhra Pradesh. For several years, our State remained without a clear direction, its capital project stalled and its economic confidence shaken. The absence of continuity eroded investor trust and weakened financial stability. The present government has anchored its actions in a clear vision — Swarna Andhra @2047.
Our goal is to build a strong, inclusive and globally competitive State by the centenary of India’s Independence,” the Governor said. Calling water the lifeline of the State, the Governor said the government was treating every drop as precious and ensuring that every cultivable acre received adequate water by interlinking rivers such as the Vamsadhara, Godavari, Krishna and Penna.
He said the Polavaram project, despite past setbacks, was progressing rapidly, with 100 per cent spillway and powerhouse excavation completed and the diaphragm wall nearing completion, targeting commissioning by December 2027. He noted that the project would irrigate 7.2 lakh new acres, stabilise 23.5 lakh acres and generate 960 MW of power.
The Jal Jeevan Mission, he said, was being revamped to achieve universal rural tap connections by 2028 through sustainable, surface-water-based multi-village schemes.
Reiterating the government’s commitment to inclusive growth, Governor Nazeer said opportunities would be created for every citizen and justice ensured for all.
Calling for collective effort, he urged people to work together to build a healthy, happy and prosperous Andhra Pradesh.
A total of 22 tableaux highlighting various development and welfare initiatives of the State government were showcased.
Programmes such as Zero Poverty, Population Management, Skilling and Employment, Water Security, Farmer–Agri Tech, Global Best Logistics, Cost Optimisation in Energy, Product Perfection, Swachh Andhra and Deep Tech across all walks of life were highlighted through the tableaux.