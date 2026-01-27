Grandeur marks Republic Day at TDP State office

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the prime objective of the Republic Day celebrations is to pass on the greatness of the Constitution and its values to future generations, TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao lamented that the previous government with its dictatorial tendencies suppressed all sections of people. Thus the people taught a fitting lesson to those forces, he said.

The 77th Republic Day celebrations were held with grandeur at the TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri on Monday.

On the occasion, Srinivasa Rao unfurled the National Flag atop a 105-foot-high flagpole using a highly advanced electronic system. The National Flag was designed to be unfurled electronically with the help of a remote control.

The leaders paid floral tributes to the portraits of Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Mahatma Gandhi, and the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

Saying that everyone entering politics must uphold the Constitution and democracy, he said that it is unconstitutional to trample upon people’s rights after attaining positions of power.

Quoting Dr. Ambedkar, he said that for the Constitution to achieve its objectives, those in power must govern honestly while safeguarding democratic values.