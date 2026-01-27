‘Great Green Wall’ launched to fortify North Andhra coastline from climate threats

VISAKHAPATNAM: With rising climate risks and repeated exposure to cyclones, storm surges and coastal erosion, the State government has begun the structured implementation of the Great Green Wall Project along the coast as a long-term coastal protection initiative.

The programme, launched under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, is also being implemented in the Visakhapatnam Circle, which comprises the coastal districts of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. The Circle covers a total coastline of about 344 km, along with other coastal districts in the State.

Conceived as a large-scale ecological bio-shield, the project is designed to strengthen natural coastal defences while safeguarding communities, livelihoods, infrastructure and fragile ecosystems. Rather than being a single plantation drive, it is structured as an integrated green barrier system combining shelter-belt plantations, mangrove restoration, sand dune stabilisation and community forestry into a continuous coastal protection framework.

Explaining the approach, Chief Conservator of Forests of Visakhapatnam Circle, BM Diwan Mydeen, said the project is being implemented as a long-term ecological security system for the coastline. “Activities planned under the programme include the expansion of casuarina shelter-belts, palmyrah dibbling, coconut plantations, regeneration of mangrove forests, strengthening of sand reaches with sand-binding species, block plantations in vacant lands using fast-growing species, avenue plantations along coastal roads, and community plantations on government lands using wind-breaking species, along with wildlife conservation measures,” he explained.