Let new technology take load off field staff: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asked the officials to make maximum use of technology to reduce the work burden on employees at the field level.

He said training should be provided to those lagging behind in the utilisation of technology, along with continuous monitoring.

This, he said, would help in achieving better results. Reviewing the RTGS with officials of various departments at his Camp Office on Monday, the Chief Minister observed that several governance-related issues could be resolved through technology.

He wanted officials to encourage employees to make extensive use of technology and asserted that 2026 should turn into a technology-driven decision-making year.

Underscoring the need to increase the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in government services, the Chief Minister said that grievances should be resolved expeditiously using AI.

He added that greater focus would be laid on data-driven governance.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that as many as 878 government services are currently being extended to citizens through Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance, and that 1.43 crore people have availed these services so far.

Later, the Chief Minister conducted a review of agriculture, Revenue, highways and fire services.