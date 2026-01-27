Republic Day celebrated grandly in Prakasam, Markapuram districts

ONGOLE: The combined Prakasam district administration conducted the 77th Republic Day celebrations on a grand note on Monday at Police Parade Grounds in Ongole and at the Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari (SVKP) College grounds in Markapuram for the newly established Markapuram district.

Collector P Raja Babu, along with District Superintendent of Police (SP) Harshavardhan Raju and Joint Collector Gopala Krishna, unfurled the National Flag.

The Collector, accompanied by the SP, inspected the police parade and other platoons, received the guard of honour and reviewed the march past. As part of the celebrations, the district administration felicitated the families of freedom fighters, including Tanguturi Santhosh Kumar, the great-grandson of legendary freedom fighter and the first Chief Minister of the erstwhile AP, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu.

Addressing the gathering, the District Collector said the State Government is committed to the comprehensive development of the district. The Prakasam police SWAT team presented a demonstration showcasing defence and preventive response measures. Tableaux put up by various government departments highlighted achievements and welfare services.

A total of 549 government officials and representatives of non-government organisations received commendation certificates in recognition of their sincere services to the poor and needy. The Panchayat Raj Department tableau won the first prize, while DRDA, DMHO and DWMA jointly secured the second prize. The Social Welfare, BC Welfare and ITDA departments jointly received the third prize. The District Public Transport Department, Education, Horticulture and Agriculture departments received consolation prizes.