Republic Day celebrations at YSRCP office in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP senior leader Botcha Satyanarayana charged that the coalition government had pushed the State into extreme levels of corruption, land grabbing and atrocities, triggering intense public anger even before completing two years.

Unfurling the Tricolour national flag at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Monday marking the 77th Republic Day celebration, Botcha and party leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Botcha criticised that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was undermining the Constitution and enforcing a “Red Book” style of governance by violating laws, suppressing civil rights, weakening institutions and curbing media freedom in the State since the Coalition government came to power. He said the Coalition government had completely failed in protecting law and order and that some police officials were harassing innocent citizens with false cases.

He asserted that YSRCP, inspired by Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, continues to fight for the poor and all sections of society.