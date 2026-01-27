Schoolboy narrowly escapes death after electric pole collapses in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool

KURNOOL: A boy on his way to school narrowly escaped death after an electric pole collapsed onto the road in Kurnool’s Ashok Nagar on Tuesday morning, with live wires falling dangerously close to him.

According to officials, the Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) had recently taken up drainage works in the locality, during which the road was excavated. In the process, an electric pole reportedly became unstable.

On Tuesday morning, the weakened pole suddenly fell onto the road, snapping several live wires that spread across the street.

At the time of the incident, the boy was on his way to school. Sensing danger, he turned back and retraced his steps, narrowly avoiding a potentially fatal accident.

Residents said a few more steps forward could have resulted in a major tragedy.