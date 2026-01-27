TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam redfines State politics

VIJAYAWADA: Three years ago exactly on January 27, 2023, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh commenced the historic padayatra ‘Yuva Galam’ reflecting the hopes and aspirations of crores of people in the State.

By sounding the battle call against the then YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through the Yuvagalam Padayatra, Lokesh brought about a fundamental transformation in State politics.

The Yuvagalam Padayatra, which began on January 27, 2023, at the feet of Lord Sri Varadarajaswamy in Kuppam, covered 11 erstwhile districts touching 97 Assembly constituencies, 232 mandals/municipalities, and 2,097 villages.

It continued for 226 days, spanning a distance of 3,132 km. In 90 out of the 97 Assembly constituencies covered by the Yuvagalam Padayatra, alliance candidates emerged victorious.

Leaders of the TDP, who accompanied Lokesh during the Padayatra recalled that during his interaction with unemployed youth plagued by despair and frustration, women living without security and common people burdened by indiscriminate taxation and rising costs, Lokesh extended assurance, saying, “I am with you.”

The Yuvagalam Padayatra, which moved forward listening to people’s hardships and wiping their tears, infused new awareness and confidence among the public, the TDP leaders said.