TDP MLA Yeluri’s birthday celebrated across Parchur segment

ONGOLE: Paruchuru MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao’s birthday celebrations were held on a grand scale across the constituency on Monday, with participation from people belonging to various sections of society.

TDP leaders and cadre, along with alliance partners BJP and JSP, organised celebrations across the constituency. Followers, party workers and well-wishers performed special poojas in temples and offered prayers in churches and mosques, seeking good health and long life for the MLA.

As part of the celebrations, supporters distributed free notebooks to students, medicines to patients and blankets to the needy. They also organised annadanam programmes and cake-cutting events in several localities.

Supporters conducted a mega eye screening camp at the MLA’s camp office and organised mega blood donation camps at Santharavuru village and the MLA’s camp office premises. Organisers said 649 people attended the free eye screening camp, of whom 200 were identified and referred for eye surgeries. Medical camp organisers provided free medicines to needy patients.

In connection with the birthday celebrations, organisers laid the foundation stone for road construction works estimated at Rs 1 crore in Valaparla village.

The celebrations extended beyond the state, with a group of the MLA’s supporters organising birthday programmes in Australia. In Hyderabad, organisers conducted blood donation camps at Nova Agri Group units under the supervision of party leader Yeluri Ramesh.