TTD committed to spreading glory of Venkateswara Swamy temple nationwide, says EO

TIRUMALA: TTD Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar Singhal said TTD is committed to spreading the divine glory of Sri Venkateswara Swamy across the country and providing darshan facilities to devotees who are unable to visit Tirumala due to distance constraints.
He was addressing the gathering after hoisting the National Flag during the 77th Republic Day celebrations held at the Parade Grounds of the TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Monday.
The EO said TTD prioritised common devotees and facilitated Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan for nearly 7.83 lakh devotees in a smooth and organised manner. To enable devotees from distant regions to worship Sri Venkateswara Swamy, he said Srivari temples will be constructed at Navi Mumbai, Bandra, Belagavi, Guwahati, Patna and Coimbatore, with construction set to commence soon.
He said works at the Srivari Temple in Venkatapalem, Amaravati, including a second prakaram, Kalyana Mandapam and Rajagopuram, are being taken up at a cost of 92 crore and will be completed within two years.
The EO said TTD continues to provide quality free meals to nearly two lakh devotees every day at Tirumala. He said efforts are underway to extend two-time Annaprasadam to more local and associated temples with donor support.
Highlighting healthcare initiatives, he said `48 crore has been allocated to complete the Sri Padmavathi Institute of Children’s Heart Care Centre. He said a new initiative, ‘Srivari Vaidya Seva’, will be launched soon with the support of expert doctors volunteering medical services to ailing patients.
On education, he said TTD educational institutions are being upgraded with smart classrooms, digital learning systems and additional hostel facilities at a cost of `130 crore, benefiting over 1,080 students.