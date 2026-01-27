TTD committed to spreading glory of Venkateswara Swamy temple nationwide, says EO

TIRUMALA: TTD Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar Singhal said TTD is committed to spreading the divine glory of Sri Venkateswara Swamy across the country and providing darshan facilities to devotees who are unable to visit Tirumala due to distance constraints.

He was addressing the gathering after hoisting the National Flag during the 77th Republic Day celebrations held at the Parade Grounds of the TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Monday.

The EO said TTD prioritised common devotees and facilitated Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan for nearly 7.83 lakh devotees in a smooth and organised manner. To enable devotees from distant regions to worship Sri Venkateswara Swamy, he said Srivari temples will be constructed at Navi Mumbai, Bandra, Belagavi, Guwahati, Patna and Coimbatore, with construction set to commence soon.