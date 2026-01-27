Veera Siva Reddy to join BJP in February

KADAPA: Former Kamalapuram MLA G Veera Siva Reddy has said that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in February and contest as an MLA candidate in the 2029 Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference held at his office in Kamalapuram on Monday, Veera Siva Reddy said that he recently met BJP State president PVN Madhav in Vijayawada and confirmed his decision to join the party.

He said he would formally enter the BJP at a large public meeting or rally, likely to be held either in Vijayawada or Kamalapuram.

Reddy stated that from February onwards, he would actively work among the people and stand by them. He claimed that the public wanted to see him return as their MLA.

During the press meet, Veera Siva Reddy levelled serious allegations against former MLA P Narasimha Reddy and his son, sitting Kamalapuram MLA P Krishna Chaitanya Reddy, accusing them of large-scale exploitation of natural resources in the constituency.

He alleged that sand, soil, gravel and other natural resources were being illegally transported but officials not taking any action.