Vice Admiral Bhalla reviews parade of ENC Republic Day in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) marked the 77th Republic Day with a ceremonial parade at the Naval Base in Vizag on Monday, reviewed by Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), ENC.

The parade featured a Ceremonial Guard and marching contingents comprising over 500 personnel drawn from ships, submarines, shore establishments, Defence Security Corps and Sea Cadet Corps.

“ENC ships also undertook multiple foreign port visits in 2025, including long-range deployments to Suva (Fiji) and Port Moresby (Papua New Guinea),” he mentioned.

“Six new warships were inducted in 2025, strengthening anti-submarine warfare and submarine rescue capabilities. Two more platforms including Taragiri, a Nilgiri-class stealth guided-missile frigate, and Anjadip, an anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft are scheduled for commissioning shortly,” he said.