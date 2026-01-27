Vishva Vani makes history as Andhra's first SC woman to drive RTC bus

KURNOOL: A young woman, Vishva Vani, from Kurnool created history by driving an RTC bus during the 77th Republic Day celebrations, drawing widespread appreciation from the public and officials.

She became the first Scheduled Caste woman in the State to receive training in heavy vehicle driving through the SC Corporation under the Prime Minister’s Adarsh Gram Yojana (PM-AJAY). As part of the motor driving training programme for SC youth, officials selected 20 candidates, with Vishva Vani emerging as the sole woman participant. During the Republic Day celebrations held at the Police Parade Grounds in Kurnool on Monday, she confidently drove the RTC bus featured in the tableau, captivating the audience.

Kurnool District Collector A Siri congratulated Vishva Vani and presented her with a certificate of appreciation, lauding her achievement and encouraging women to pursue non-traditional careers.