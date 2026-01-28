132 kV substation near Kisan SEZ in Nellore approved, says AP Energy Minister Ravi Kumar

NELLORE: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced the approval of a 132 kV power substation near the Kisan Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Nellore, stating it will be operational soon and support industrial power needs.

The minister inaugurated a 32/11 kV substation built at a cost of Rs 3.37 crore in Panchedu village, Kovur constituency. He said another substation in Kovur will be launched with an investment of over Rs 3 crore, and a new Divisional Engineer (DE) office will be laid with a cost of around Rs 4 crore.

Ravi Kumar alleged the previous government caused financial losses of nearly Rs 30,000 crore to the power sector, and corrective steps are being taken. He said the current government aims to reduce the per-unit cost by 1.19 paise.

“Providing quality and reliable power to farmers and the public is our primary goal,” he said. Ravi Kumar dismissed “false propaganda” against the Visakhapatnam DISCOM and mentioned that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has power dues of Rs 500-600 crore.