132 kV substation near Kisan SEZ in Nellore approved, says AP Energy Minister Ravi Kumar

NELLORE: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced the approval of a 132 kV power substation near the Kisan Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Nellore, stating it will be operational soon and support industrial power needs.
The minister inaugurated a 32/11 kV substation built at a cost of Rs 3.37 crore in Panchedu village, Kovur constituency. He said another substation in Kovur will be launched with an investment of over Rs 3 crore, and a new Divisional Engineer (DE) office will be laid with a cost of around Rs 4 crore.
Ravi Kumar alleged the previous government caused financial losses of nearly Rs 30,000 crore to the power sector, and corrective steps are being taken. He said the current government aims to reduce the per-unit cost by 1.19 paise.
“Providing quality and reliable power to farmers and the public is our primary goal,” he said. Ravi Kumar dismissed “false propaganda” against the Visakhapatnam DISCOM and mentioned that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has power dues of Rs 500-600 crore.
The government’s target is to create 20 lakh jobs in the state. Recruitment for 6,000 police jobs is underway, and discussions will be held with the Chief Minister to fill 500 Assistant Engineer posts.
Ravi Kumar announced plans to set up 10-12 more substations in Nellore to ensure uninterrupted supply and resolve low-voltage issues. Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy termed the inauguration of substations in Kovur a positive step and praised MLA Prashanthi Reddy for her commitment to constituency development.
He lauded Minister Ravi Kumar’s experience and thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for assigning him the energy portfolio. MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy said power infrastructure works worth nearly Rs 10 crore, including two substations and the DE office, are being taken up in the constituency. She added that the government reduced electricity charges for aqua farmers by Rs 1.50 per unit and initiated development works worth Rs 93.30 lakh locally. She urged the minister to expedite the 132 kV station near Kisan SEZ.
She recalled promises made during the Yuvagalam padayatra led by Minister Nara Lokesh, saying the government fulfilled assurances like establishing the Yanadi Corporation and providing land for grain-drying yards for farmers.
Nellore city in-charge Mayor Roop Kumar welcomed the new substation, calling it a much-needed move to address local power issues. Officials from AP SPDCL, AP Transco, local cooperative banks and TDP leaders were present.