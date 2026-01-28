Adulterated oil racket busted in Andhra Pradesh's Prathipadu

KAKINADA: Prathipadu police busted the racket, seized a huge quantity of adulterated oil and ghee at Dharmavaram, and arrested a 38-year-old repeat offender, Bandaru Phani Prasad.

They seized 840 litres of adulterated oil and 60 litres of crude oil from a thatched house at Dharmavaram near National Higway.

Prathipadu CI B Surya Apparao and with Prathipadu SI S Lakshmikantham the police busted the case on Tuesday.

Kakinada District SP Bindu Madhav stated that adulterated cooking oil is harmful to public health. He urged everyone to stay alert to such practices and inform the police department to punish the culprits.

The accused Phani Prasad was previously booked in a case on 26 October 2024 at Padmavathi Nagar, Pithapuram. At that time, he was manufacturing the adulterated products in the town. He was arrested and later released on bail.

He shifted operations and continued the business at Dharmavaram in Prathipadu mandal of Kakinada district.