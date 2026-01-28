Adulterated oil racket busted in Andhra Pradesh's Prathipadu

KAKINADA: Prathipadu police busted the racket, seized a huge quantity of adulterated oil and ghee at Dharmavaram, and arrested a 38-year-old repeat offender, Bandaru Phani Prasad.
They seized 840 litres of adulterated oil and 60 litres of crude oil from a thatched house at Dharmavaram near National Higway.
Prathipadu CI B Surya Apparao and with Prathipadu SI S Lakshmikantham the police busted the case on Tuesday.
Kakinada District SP Bindu Madhav stated that adulterated cooking oil is harmful to public health. He urged everyone to stay alert to such practices and inform the police department to punish the culprits.
The accused Phani Prasad was previously booked in a case on 26 October 2024 at Padmavathi Nagar, Pithapuram. At that time, he was manufacturing the adulterated products in the town. He was arrested and later released on bail.
He shifted operations and continued the business at Dharmavaram in Prathipadu mandal of Kakinada district.
According to information, scores of people have been running this illegal adulterated ghee and oil business in Prathipadu, Kathipudi, Kirlampudi, Pithapuram, and Tuni mandals. By mixing crude oil with animal fat and chemicals, they control the stench during processing.
Police raids have forced them to frequently shift manufacturing units locations. During raids on October 26, 2024, police seized around 130 kg of ghee stored in 12 tins from the accused. The police and Pithapuram revenue divisional officer also found another 130 kg of animal fat ghee. They noted that the ghee was being used for Deeparadhana rituals.
Former Food Safety Department Assistant Food Control Officer B. Srinivas stated that processing animal ghee or oil produces an unbearable stinky smell across the area. Thus, it is unsuitable for Deeparadhana or food items. Yet, dozens of illegal manufacturers continue their shadowy business using this method.
During interrogation, the accused Bandaru Phani Prasad revealed that he procured animal fat at low prices from local traders.
In September 2025, Tuni town police seized 8 tins of adulterated oil and 200 kilograms of meat at Ramakrishna Colony, in the presence of revenue and veterinary officials