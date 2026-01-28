Andhra aims 500 lakh MT of horticultural produce

CM firm on Veligonda completion this year

He specifically called for the completion of the Veligonda project within this year, revival of the Annamayya project, and progress on the Galeru-Nagari scheme to carry Krishna waters to Kadapa. The officials informed him that over 20 major projects will provide irrigation facility to 8.87 lakh acres of new ayacut, and stabilise water supply to 4.30 lakh acres.

Naidu also stressed the need to extend irrigation works to North Andhra, highlighting that completion of the Polavaram left canal would enable Godavari waters to reach the region, paving the way for the Polavaram-Vamsadhara linkage project.

Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu noted that once irrigation projects are completed, horticulture cultivation in Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Markapur will expand significantly. Plans are in place to develop 201 clusters across 303 mandals in 10 districts, with cultivation area expected to rise from 8.41 lakh to 14.41 lakh hectares in three years, he informed.

The Chief Minister declared that Rayalaseema would emerge as the world’s largest horticulture cluster, positioning Andhra Pradesh at the forefront. He revealed that Dubai-based DP World has evinced interest in establishing a horticulture cluster in the State.

Naidu directed the officials to build a supportive ecosystem by strengthening rural road networks, logistics, market connectivity, cold chains, warehouses, food processing units, and port linkages. He emphasised leveraging Purvodaya funds while attracting private investment to accelerate horticulture development in the State.