Andhra HC admonishes police for arresting accused inside courtroom

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday condemned the misconduct of police officers who forcibly arrested an accused inside a courtroom without judicial permission.

The incident occurred at the Pattikonda Magistrate Court in Kurnool district. The accused, Shivayya from Degulapadu village in Chippagiri mandal, faced charges related to ganja cultivation and had a case registered at Chippagiri Police Station.

On December 24, 2025, he appeared in court intending to surrender. Through his advocate, he filed a surrender petition and was waiting for the judge’s decision. While the matter was pending, police personnel—reportedly in mufti—entered the courtroom without obtaining permission from the presiding judge or court authorities.

They forcibly dragged Shivayya away and arrested him. When lawyers attempted to intervene and prevent the action, the officers allegedly pushed them aside. A video of the incident circulated on social media, highlighting the lack of court authorisation for entering the premises and effecting the arrest in such a manner.

The Pattikonda Bar Association, represented by its General Secretary G Bhaskar, filed a petition in the High Court last week seeking action against police officers for alleged high-handed and unlawful conduct in a courtroom, terming it a violation of court protocol and contempt of court. Hearing the matter on Tuesday, Justice Y Lakshman Rao expressed strong displeasure after petitioner’s counsel K V Raghuveer highlighted video evidence of police entering a courtroom and making an arrest without judicial permission.

The judge questioned how police could act without a judge’s consent and asked whether such actions would be attempted in the HC, warning against normalising such behaviour in lower courts. The court sought details of action taken against the officers, including transfers or suspensions. Assistant Government Pleader told the court that charge memos had been issued and disciplinary proceedings initiated following a report from the magistrate to the district SP. The judge, however, remarked sceptically on claims of action.

The HC directed the DGP, Kurnool Range DIG and Kurnool DCP to file detailed counters. The hearing was adjourned by two weeks.