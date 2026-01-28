Andhra University Engineering College gets first woman head in 100 years

VISAKHAPATNAM: Professor Mogalla Shashi from the Department of Computer Science and Systems Engineering of Andhra University (AU) has assumed charge as the Principal of the Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCE), becoming the first woman to head AUCE in its 100-year history.

The appointment comes during the centenary celebrations of the university. A long-standing member of the AU community, Prof. Shashi began her journey at the university in 1977 as a student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

She has served the institution in academic and administrative roles, maintaining a close association with the university for nearly five decades.

Speaking to TNIE, Prof. Shashi said, “From being a student to becoming the Principal of the engineering college, it feels exciting, and I take pride in it. The institution has been a part and parcel of my life, and I look forward to being in a position where I can make decisions that contribute positively to its growth.”

She added that the major focus would be on preparing students and faculty for technologies. “Today, everyone is talking about the impact of Artificial Intelligence and its role in transforming the technology and IT sectors. We want to focus on up-skilling students and faculty so that they can keep pace with changing technological avenues,” she stated.

She said the administration would prioritise the issues faced by the students and staff.