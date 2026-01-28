Bangladesh releases 23, including nine Andhra fishermen

VISAKHAPATNAM: Nine fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were among the 23 Indian nationals released from the Bagerhat Jail in Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The fishermen were apprehended in October last year for inadvertently crossing into Bangladesh’s territorial waters while fishing.

Vasupalli Janakiram, president of East Coast Mechanised Fishing Boat Owners Association of India, said the documentation process for the fishermen’s release was completed with the involvement of senior officials.

“After completing the formalities, the fishermen were shifted under security to Mongla Port, where they were taken to their boats, now under the custody of the Mongla Police Station.

Repair works of the seized vessels are underway, and will be completed shortly, following which arrangements will be made for their return to India,” Janakiram told TNIE.