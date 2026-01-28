Eluru railway station to get facelift with Rs 21 crore under Amrit Bharat

ELURU: Eluru Railway Station is witnessing rapid renovation and modernisation under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, aimed at upgrading passenger amenities and giving the station a distinct cultural identity. The project, taken up at a cost of Rs 21.1 crore, is expected to significantly improve infrastructure while reflecting the region’s spiritual, ecological and social heritage.

A key highlight of the redevelopment is the construction of a grand entrance gate inspired by the Dwarka Tirumala Gopuram, symbolically connecting the station to the renowned Sri Dwarka Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

Railway officials said the new gateway is being designed as a visual landmark for pilgrims and passengers arriving at the district headquarters.

As per the approved master plan, new platform shelters, upgraded waiting halls, and improved signage boards are being installed, especially on platforms 2 and 3, to ensure smooth passenger movement and safety.

Landscaping works are also being carried out to enhance the overall appearance of the station premises.

Passenger facilities are being strengthened with the introduction of ‘One Station, One Product’ stalls to promote local products and self-help groups.

The parking area is being expanded to handle growing vehicular traffic. Special focus has been placed on accessibility, with lifts, wheelchairs and facilities for persons with disabilities at railway station.