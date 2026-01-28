Ensure protected water supply, says NTR Collector

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District collector G Lakshmisha on Tuesday directed officials to ensure continuous monitoring of drinking water supply and to conduct chlorination, cleaning and biological tests before water is supplied to the public.

He reviewed the progress of drinking water schemes, safe drinking water supply and rural water supply projects with the officials of concerned departments at the Collectorate.

The Collector instructed officials to give priority to public health and ensure that only safe and treated water is supplied to all habitations.

He directed officials of the Rural Water Supply (RWS), Panchayat Raj, Medical and Health, Groundwater, Education, Women and Child Welfare and other departments to coordinate and conduct field inspections to resolve issues related to drinking water supply.

He stressed the need for periodic cleaning of overhead tanks, mandatory chlorination and monthly biological testing of water samples.

The Collector instructed that display boards showing the dates and details of drinking water testing must be prominently placed in government hospitals, schools, hostels, anganwadi centres and gram panchayats.

He directed officials to expedite the completion of pending works and warned that action would be taken against officials showing negligence.

He further directed officials to bring any issues in drinking water supply to his notice and ensure completion of Operations and Maintenance works.