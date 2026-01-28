Fight against drugs a joint responsibility: Andhra HM Vangalapudi Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Tuesday said the fight against drugs is a collective responsibility and not limited to the police department alone, as narcotic abuse has destroyed countless lives and pushed families into deep distress. She was speaking after flagging off a 500-km bicycle rally titled ‘Pedal Against Drug Peddling’ at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada.

The rally was organised by the NTR District Police and jointly flagged off by the Home Minister and Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav in the presence of DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Vijayawada Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu, EAGLE IG Ravi Krishna, District Collector G Lakshmisha, MPs and senior officials.

Addressing the gathering, Anitha said action is being taken against those consuming, selling or transporting drugs, including seizure of properties under the NDPS Act. She said ganja cultivation, which had grown alarmingly between 2019 and 2024, has now been completely eradicated in AP.

Special focus is being laid on preventing ganja smuggling from neighbouring States. She lauded women police personnel for leading awareness campaigns and said anyone working for society is a “celebrity”.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav described drugs as a global menace destroying youth and families and said creating a healthy society is essential for development.

He said large quantities of ganja have been seized and cultivation curbed in the State.