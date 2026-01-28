JSP MLA Arava Sridhar in the dock over sexual harassment allegations

KADAPA: A woman employee working in Railway Koduru has alleged that Jana Sena Party MLA Arava Sridhar sexually harassed and abused her over the past one-and-a-half years. Her voice and video statement detailing the accusations have gone viral on social media.
In the video, the woman claims she had written to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on January 15, 2026, seeking justice and requesting intervention to prevent similar incidents from happening to other women in the future. She stated that all the allegations she shared with the media are ‘completely true’ and said she has endured ‘mental and physical torture’ during this period.
According to her, the MLA first contacted her on June 14, 2024, through the Telegram app and allegedly began sending inappropriate messages, asking for nude photos and video calls. She claims that when she refused, he threatened to use his influence to have her transferred and to initiate departmental inquiries against her. She also alleged threats against her family.
The woman further alleged that the MLA pressured her into a relationship by promising marriage, and that she became pregnant five times during this period and underwent abortions. She claimed that on January 7, 2026, he told her he would not marry her and allegedly warned her to ‘do whatever you want.’
She said she has not yet filed a formal police complaint but vowed to continue a legal fight until she gets justice.
Vehemently refuting her allegations, MLA Arava Sridhar released a video message late in the night. He said he has always maintained a clean public life and described the accusations as “completely false and politically motivated.”
“I have served the people with dedication for years, including my time as a political leader and Sarpanch in 2021. There has been no wrongdoing on my part at any time. I had faced harassment from her for the past-one-and-a-half year and very recently, my mother lodged a complaint against her. These allegations are baseless and intended to damage my reputation. I have full faith in the law and am ready to cooperate with any investigation,” he stated
Meanwhile, Railway Koduru Circle Inspector Chandrasekhar said a case was registered against the woman on January 7 based on a complaint filed by the MLA’s mother, Prameela.
Speaking to the media along with Jana Sena State leader Tatamsetti Nagendra, Prameela defended her son, saying he is innocent and has done no wrong. She alleged that the woman, who she said belongs to the same community, used to visit their house frequently, even at night, and harassed their family.
She said the woman had sought help from their family earlier and later tried to pressure her son into marriage.
Women’s panel chief assures victim of fair probe
KADAPA: Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Rayapati Sailaja said the Commission has taken serious note of the allegations made against the MLA of Railway Koduru. In a statement, Sailaja said she personally spoke to the complainant over the phone and gathered complete details about the incident. She assured the victim that a comprehensive inquiry would be conducted to establish the facts and that appropriate action would be taken based on the findings