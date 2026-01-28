JSP MLA Arava Sridhar in the dock over sexual harassment allegations

KADAPA: A woman employee working in Railway Koduru has alleged that Jana Sena Party MLA Arava Sridhar sexually harassed and abused her over the past one-and-a-half years. Her voice and video statement detailing the accusations have gone viral on social media.

In the video, the woman claims she had written to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on January 15, 2026, seeking justice and requesting intervention to prevent similar incidents from happening to other women in the future. She stated that all the allegations she shared with the media are ‘completely true’ and said she has endured ‘mental and physical torture’ during this period.

According to her, the MLA first contacted her on June 14, 2024, through the Telegram app and allegedly began sending inappropriate messages, asking for nude photos and video calls. She claims that when she refused, he threatened to use his influence to have her transferred and to initiate departmental inquiries against her. She also alleged threats against her family.

The woman further alleged that the MLA pressured her into a relationship by promising marriage, and that she became pregnant five times during this period and underwent abortions. She claimed that on January 7, 2026, he told her he would not marry her and allegedly warned her to ‘do whatever you want.’