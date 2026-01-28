Kadapa midnight house demolition triggers outrage

KADAPA: Tension gripped Kadapa city after unidentified persons allegedly demolished a house past midnight using two JCB earthmovers, leaving the occupants homeless and sparking a road protest.

The family claimed nearly 100 men arrived between 11.30 pm and midnight at their residence near the PF office in Yerramukkapalle, forcibly dragging out women, elderly persons and children, seizing mobile phones, and razing the structure within half an hour without allowing them to remove their belongings.

Left with only the clothes they wore, the family staged a protest demanding justice. Police reached the spot and assured action if a formal complaint was filed, following which the protest was withdrawn. Victim S Bhaskar, in a complaint to Kadapa SP Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath, said his family had lived on the property for over a century, paying taxes and utility bills. He stated the nine cents of land was mortgaged in 2013 to Tirupati-based Mudda Venkata Subba Reddy for a loan of Rs 20 lakh, repayable within a year.