Kadapa midnight house demolition triggers outrage

KADAPA: Tension gripped Kadapa city after unidentified persons allegedly demolished a house past midnight using two JCB earthmovers, leaving the occupants homeless and sparking a road protest.
The family claimed nearly 100 men arrived between 11.30 pm and midnight at their residence near the PF office in Yerramukkapalle, forcibly dragging out women, elderly persons and children, seizing mobile phones, and razing the structure within half an hour without allowing them to remove their belongings.
Left with only the clothes they wore, the family staged a protest demanding justice. Police reached the spot and assured action if a formal complaint was filed, following which the protest was withdrawn. Victim S Bhaskar, in a complaint to Kadapa SP Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath, said his family had lived on the property for over a century, paying taxes and utility bills. He stated the nine cents of land was mortgaged in 2013 to Tirupati-based Mudda Venkata Subba Reddy for a loan of Rs 20 lakh, repayable within a year.
Bhaskar alleged that despite repaying Rs 98 lakh over time, no receipts were issued. He said lender later demanded Rs 2 crore to re-register the property and claimed to have sold the land to relatives of a local MLA.
The family alleged the attackers were intoxicated, threatened them with sticks and iron rods, hurled caste-based abuses, and looted gold ornaments, including a mangalsutra, Rs 3 lakh cash, and 20 tolas of gold.
They demanded police register cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and provide protection, alleging the demolition lacked legal process. Police said they are investigating. Former Deputy CM SB Amjad Basha and ex-Mayor K Suresh Babu visited the victims, condemned the incident, and alleged involvement of MLA supporters. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement.