MAUD Min Narayana reviews Amaravati capital works at gram sabhas

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana took part in gram sabhas across three capital region villages — Borupalem, Abbaraju Palem, and Rayapudi — to review development plans and interact with local residents.

The Minister assured villagers that the government is committed to providing large-scale infrastructure facilities in line with Amaravati’s construction.

Farmers’ grievances were heard, and officials presented Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) outlining works worth Rs 13.75 crore in Borupalem, Rs 7.9 crore in Abbaraju Palem, and Rs 22.12 crore in Rayapudi. These projects include cement roads, drainage systems, and street lighting.

Narayana recalled that between 2014–19, tenders worth Rs 48,000 crore were issued for Amaravati’s development. He criticised the previous government for creating hurdles with its ‘three-capital’ policy and failing to clear contractors’ bills, which led to legal complications.

He noted that last year’s rains slowed progress but emphasised that work is now moving rapidly. Narayana assured that by the upcoming monsoon season, all capital region villages will have their basic infrastructure projects completed, marking a significant step forward in Amaravati’s development.