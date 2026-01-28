NDA stronger than in 2024: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Instructing party leaders to organise programmes in coordination with alliance partners Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the BJP, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said the NDA should secure more votes than it did in the 2024 elections.

Addressing a workshop of the party Parliament Committees at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Naidu said the alliance had grown stronger than in 2024 due to the effective implementation of welfare and development programmes.

Making it clear that nothing is more important than the party, he cautioned that those neglecting party programmes would be sidelined.

He said all party members must abide by the principles of the TDP.

“Activists are the supreme force in the party. Leaders and the party will remain permanent only when justice is done to every activist. After facing several hardships during the previous regime, TDP activists worked tirelessly and made many sacrifices.

They should be given due recognition in every work,” Naidu told the leaders. Advising MLAs, MPs and party leaders not to ignore the cadre and to mingle with them, he warned that those creating unnecessary controversies within the party would be shown the door.