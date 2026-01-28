NDA stronger than in 2024: Andhra CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Instructing party leaders to organise programmes in coordination with alliance partners Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the BJP, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said the NDA should secure more votes than it did in the 2024 elections.
Addressing a workshop of the party Parliament Committees at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Naidu said the alliance had grown stronger than in 2024 due to the effective implementation of welfare and development programmes.
Making it clear that nothing is more important than the party, he cautioned that those neglecting party programmes would be sidelined.
He said all party members must abide by the principles of the TDP.
“Activists are the supreme force in the party. Leaders and the party will remain permanent only when justice is done to every activist. After facing several hardships during the previous regime, TDP activists worked tirelessly and made many sacrifices.
They should be given due recognition in every work,” Naidu told the leaders. Advising MLAs, MPs and party leaders not to ignore the cadre and to mingle with them, he warned that those creating unnecessary controversies within the party would be shown the door.
He asserted that MPs and MLAs must work in line with party ideology.
Accusing the YSRCP of spreading false propaganda in the name of ‘credit chori’, Naidu said that while the TDP government between 2014 and 2019 allotted 2,500 acres for the Bhogapuram airport, the YSRCP government attempted to grab 500 acres of it.
“After coming to power, we have accelerated airport works and are on track to complete the project by June,” he said.
Naidu also lamented that the YSRCP was still defending the act of preparing the Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy Laddu Prasadam with adulterated ghee.
“We have fulfilled the promises made to the people during the elections and turned the Super Six into a Super Hit,” he asserted.
Naidu, on arriving at the party office, sat on a chair along with other attendees like an ordinary activist, drawing applause from leaders and cadre.
Earlier in the day, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated the workshop and interacted with party cadre. Leaders congratulated him on the Yuva Galam padayatra, which he had launched exactly three years ago on January 27, 2023.