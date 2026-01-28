No privatisation of Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium, says Vizag MP at reopening

VISHAKAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament Mathukumilli Sribharat has clarified that there is no proposal to privatise the Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium.

The stadium will continue to function as a public sports facility, with maintenance funded through annual memberships and revenue from tournaments.

Sribharat, along with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, formally inaugurated the modernised Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

The redevelopment, carried out at a cost of `16.90 crore under the Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited, includes six badminton courts, GI sheet roofing, wooden and epoxy sports flooring, internal acoustic wall cladding, glass paneling, ACP elevation cladding, false ceiling, and folding chairs with a seating capacity of 1,750 spectators.

Surrounding infrastructure such as BT roads, lighting, line markings, air-conditioning, sports hall lighting, fire safety systems, and CCTV surveillance has also been upgraded.

An online booking system is being introduced to ensure public access.