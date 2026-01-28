No privatisation of Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium, says Vizag MP at reopening
VISHAKAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament Mathukumilli Sribharat has clarified that there is no proposal to privatise the Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium.
The stadium will continue to function as a public sports facility, with maintenance funded through annual memberships and revenue from tournaments.
Sribharat, along with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, formally inaugurated the modernised Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.
The redevelopment, carried out at a cost of `16.90 crore under the Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited, includes six badminton courts, GI sheet roofing, wooden and epoxy sports flooring, internal acoustic wall cladding, glass paneling, ACP elevation cladding, false ceiling, and folding chairs with a seating capacity of 1,750 spectators.
Surrounding infrastructure such as BT roads, lighting, line markings, air-conditioning, sports hall lighting, fire safety systems, and CCTV surveillance has also been upgraded.
An online booking system is being introduced to ensure public access.
The stadium can host a range of sports including badminton, volleyball, handball, basketball, kabaddi, gymnastics, squash, boxing, yoga, and martial arts. During the event, Visakhapatnam North MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, and other officials participated and played friendly badminton matches with sportspersons.
Addressing the media, Sribharat stated that the coalition government prioritises sports and sports infrastructure.
The MP has emphasised that the stadium should be managed to ensure accessibility to all players while following operational guidelines.
He suggested structured time slots and reasonable annual membership fees to benefit a larger number of sportspersons.
He added that rental income from tournaments would be a major source of maintenance funds and recommended a security deposit system for tournament organisers to protect public assets.
Sribharat said that many sportspersons from Visakhapatnam have gained national and international recognition and urged the GVMC Commissioner to manage the stadium effectively by promoting sports, generating revenue, and maintaining accessibility for all. Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao said the redevelopment of the Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium ensures public access, including for underprivileged players.
The District Collector emphasised the importance of sports for public health and confirmed that the stadium is available to the public through online booking.
GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg stated that the facility has been upgraded with modern amenities for national and international events while remaining open for public use.