Rahul, Sharmila to focus on NREGS revival efforts in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant political development, APCC Chief YS Sharmila met with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on the upcoming state-wide movement to revive the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), which marks 20 years on February 2.

Sharmila urged Rahul Gandhi to participate in the campaign, highlighting that the scheme, originally launched in AP at Bandlapalli village, has been weakened under the BJP government. .

The APCC chief explained that the movement will begin from Bandlapalli, the birthplace of MGNREGS, and expand across the state. She formally invited Rahul Gandhi to join the struggle, to which he reportedly agreed.

Sharmila declared that the Congress in AP is preparing to launch a large-scale protest movement.