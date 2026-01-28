Srikalahasti Temple to host Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams from February 10 to 22

TIRUPATI: The renowned Saiva Kshetram Srikalahasti Temple will host the Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy and Ammavari Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams-2026 from February 10 to 22, with traditional rituals and festive celebrations expected to draw thousands of devotees from across the country.

The temple, popularly known as Dakshina Kasi, will begin the annual Brahmotsavams on February 10 with Sri Bhakta Kanappa Deeksha Vidharanam and Ankurarpana. Dwajarohanam of Sri Swamy and Antari Utsavam will take place on February 11.

Temple authorities have scheduled a series of Vahana Sevas during the festival. Bhootha Shuka Vahanam will be held on February 12, followed by Vrushabha Vahanam on February 13, Surya Vahanam on February 14, and Nandi Seva along with Maha Shivaratri celebrations on February 15. Rathotsavam will be conducted on the morning of February 16, followed by Teppotsavam at night. The most significant Mahashivaratri rituals, including Sri Swamy Kalyanotsavam, will be observed on February 17. Temple authorities said they have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth darshan and the safety of devotees during the festival period.

Preparatory works underway

Extensive preparations are underway at Srikalahasteeswara Temple ahead of Brahmotsavams under MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy’s guidance. Devasthanam staff, artists, and engineers are engaged in painting murals, cleaning, and refurbishing the Gali Gopuram.

Following Districct Collector S Venkateswar’s directions, facilities like drinking water, toilets, accommodation, first-aid, free food, and command centres are being arranged.

Additionally, rejuvenation and beautification works at the Swarnamukhi riverfront, are being taken up to facilitate holy baths for devotees.