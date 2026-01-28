State must support kin after death of staff, reconsider compassionate appointment: Andhra HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed railway authorities to reconsider a compassionate appointment application within three months, emphasising that such claims must be evaluated with humanity rather than mechanically, taking into account the family’s genuine financial distress.

In a recent ruling, a Division Bench comprising Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy and Justice Tuhin Kumar Gedela allowed the writ petition filed by Bora Narayanamma, daughter of late B. Ramulu, a former gangman in the Railways from Kottavalasa village in Vizianagaram district.

The court set aside the rejection of her claim and the earlier order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which had upheld the denial primarily on grounds of delay.

B. Ramulu served as a gangman in the Railways but, due to health issues, was offered an alternative post under decategorization in 1999. He opted for voluntary retirement in 2000, receiving a pension of Rs 1,895 along with Rs 1.5 lakh as PF and gratuity. He passed away later.

In 2006, his daughter Narayanamma applied for a compassionate appointment, citing severe family financial hardship. The Divisional Railway authorities recommended it after recognising the distress, but higher officials rejected it, citing that the application was not made within five years as per the rules. CAT dismissed her challenge, prompting her to approach the High Court in 2019.