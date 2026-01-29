9th National Conference of Correctional Administrators begins in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The two-day 9th National Conference of Correctional Administrators commenced in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday with the participation of senior prison administrators and officials from various States and Union Territories across the country.

The conference is being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Prisons Department with sponsorship from the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar attended as the chief guest.

During the conference various sessions were conducted on Addressing the Needs of Vulnerable People in Custody, Focusing on the Criminal Procedure Identification System (CPIS) and e-Prisons, Standards for Model Jail, Post-release Rehabilitation and Community Integration.

The day concluded with the presentation of mementoes by Director General of Prisons & Correctional Services, Andhra Pradesh Anjani Kumar.

The deliberations on care of vulnerable prisoners, model prison standards, technology adoption, and post-release rehabilitation set a strong foundation for further discussions scheduled for Day 2 of the conference. The organisers expressed gratitude to all moderators, speakers and other participants for attending the conference.