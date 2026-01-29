ACB sleuths raid BC hostel in Andhra Pradesh, seize Rs 1.84 lakh cash

SRIKAKULAM: The Anti-corruption Bureau officials on Wednesday conducted surprise checking at the BC Welfare Hostel, Kanchili, while Gaddi Bala Mukunda Rao, who was working as an Assistant Backward Classes Welfare Officer (ABCWO), Narasannapeta and FAC of Sompeta divison conducting a meeting with the Hostel Welfare Officers (HWOs).

The officials seized Rs 1,84,070 unaccounted cash, which was allegedly collected by the ABCWO as monthly bribe for the HWOs to release the diet charges to the students.

According to ACB DSP BVSS Ramana Murthy, Narasannapeta Assistant Backward Classes Welfare Officer (ABCWO) Gaddi Bala Mukunda Rao, allegedly collecting collecting monthly kickbacks from the Hostel Welfare Officers (HWOs) to release the diet charges for the past few months. He is allegedly fixed some bribe to each student to release their diet charges.

The respective HWOs will handover the cash to ABCWO through his office attender Gudla Balakrishna.

As a part of this, ABCWO Mukunda Rao called a meeting of 15 HWOs at Kanchili BC welfare hostel to collect the bribe pertaining to four months pending diet charges.

However, only six HWOs attended the meeting conducted on Wednesday.

Based on the credible information regarding the collection of monthly kickbacks by ABCWO Gaddi Bala Mukunda Rao, ACB sleuths led by DSP BVSS Ramana Murthy conducted a surprise check at Kanchili BC welfare hostel while he was conducting meeting with HWOs and seized ` 1,84,070 unaccounted cash.

DSP Ramana Murthy said the officials have also seized some papers during the raid.