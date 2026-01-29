AI can’t replace human intellect: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has made it clear that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is only a tool for assisting information gathering and cannot replace human intelligence or judicial reasoning, cautioning the subordinate judiciary against its uncritical use while delivering judgments.

Emphasising that judges must always accord primacy to human intellect over AI-generated inputs, the court directed lower courts to exercise utmost caution while using AI tools for judicial work.

It clarified that information generated by AI should not be accepted at face value and that judicial decisions must rest strictly on established legal principles and independent application of mind, not merely on AI-based inputs.

Judges using AI for legal research must verify the accuracy and relevance of the material cited.

Justice Ravinath Tilahari made these observations while dismissing a Civil Revision Petition (CRP) arising from a criminal revision petition in a civil dispute, in which one Gummadi Usharani and another petitioner sought to set aside an Advocate Commissioner’s report before a Vijayawada court.

During the hearing, counsel said four judgments cited by the trial court were nonexistent and untraceable. Justice Tilahari sought a report, in which the judicial officer admitted using AI tools but said the legal principle was correctly applied. Finding no error, the High Court declined interference.

After examining the report, the High Court observed that the judicial officer had acted correctly in applying the legal principle and held that no interference was warranted. Accordingly, the court dismissed the CRP challenging the lower court’s order.