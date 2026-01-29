Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet nod to attach Piduguralla hospital to government medical college

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, approved a total of 35 agenda items, including the upgradation of the Piduguralla government hospital from the present 330 to 420 beds, and to make use of it as a teaching hospital to Piduguralla Government Medical College, which will be developed under PPP mode.

Besides approving 237 posts for the Piduguralla Government Medical College, the government already issued orders according sanction for 600 posts to Government General Hospital, by redeploying the posts sanctioned to Government General Hospitals at Markapuram, Madanapalle, Pulivendula and Adoni (as these are now proposed under PPP mode).

Disclosing the decisions taken up by the Cabinet, Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasaraty said it was decided to cancel the Letter of Intent (LoI) issued to Gardencity Realty Private Limited Consortium for development of convention centre with guest rooms and spa in Shilparamam, Tirupati, and for the development boutique hotel and convention centre in Shilparamam, Visakhapatnam.

The Council of Ministers approved the proposal to allocate 500 square yard of residential plot to ace athlete and Arjuna Awardee Yarraji Jyothi. The Cabinet also gave nod to provide her Group 1 post (except deputy collector) after she completes her degree.