Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet nod to attach Piduguralla hospital to government medical college

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, approved a total of 35 agenda items, including the upgradation of the Piduguralla government hospital from the present 330 to 420 beds, and to make use of it as a teaching hospital to Piduguralla Government Medical College, which will be developed under PPP mode.
Besides approving 237 posts for the Piduguralla Government Medical College, the government already issued orders according sanction for 600 posts to Government General Hospital, by redeploying the posts sanctioned to Government General Hospitals at Markapuram, Madanapalle, Pulivendula and Adoni (as these are now proposed under PPP mode).
Disclosing the decisions taken up by the Cabinet, Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasaraty said it was decided to cancel the Letter of Intent (LoI) issued to Gardencity Realty Private Limited Consortium for development of convention centre with guest rooms and spa in Shilparamam, Tirupati, and for the development boutique hotel and convention centre in Shilparamam, Visakhapatnam.
The Council of Ministers approved the proposal to allocate 500 square yard of residential plot to ace athlete and Arjuna Awardee Yarraji Jyothi. The Cabinet also gave nod to provide her Group 1 post (except deputy collector) after she completes her degree.
The Cabinet approved the proposal to provide government guarantee to APTIDCO to avail Rs 4,451 crore term loan from HUDCO to construct and provide infrastructure to the housing sanctioned across the State under PMAY (U) - 1.0.
The decision was taken for the completion of 2.61 lakh houses in various stages of construction by June this year. It gave nod to transfer 33 acres of land belonging to the Livestock Research Centre of Sri Vekateswara Veterinary University in Palamaner to Agriculture Market Committee (AMC), Palamaner. AMC Palamaner will make the payment and take possession of the land. The existing AMC in Palamaner will be handed over to Rythu Bazaar Society to develop it as a modern Rythu Bazaar.
Besides approving the land allotment on lease basis for various solar power projects, the Cabinet also approved to transfer government land to the forest department in Nellore district. As the government took the lands of the forest department for a container complex on the southern part of Krishnapatnam port and rail - road connectivity, the Cabinet gave nod for handing over the same extent of government lands to the forest department. It also cleared the proposal to acquire 1,831 acres of land in villages like Ravuru and Chevuru located in the surroundings of Ramayapatnam port for the industrial development.