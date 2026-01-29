Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Occupancy of women in RTC buses rises to 63.4 per cent

Transport Minister announced that 750 electric buses will be inducted soon and that research on retro-fitment of buses is continuing.
Transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and APSRTC MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao addressing the press conference here at RTC Headquarters on Wednesday.
VIJAYAWADA: Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy reiterated that the TDP led coalition government is committed to implement the Stree Shakti scheme to benefit the women in the State and stated that around 40 crore women utilised the scheme in the past 18 months since inauguration.

He said there is an increase of women occupancy ratio from 40 percent to 63.4 percent and women travelling in scheme implemented RTC buses increased to 93.4 percent.

“A total of Rs 1,388 crore was sanctioned so far for smooth functioning of the scheme. In addition, facilities such as drinking water, toilets, waiting halls, fans and chairs were improved in 63 bus stations across the State.” he said.

“Promotions were granted to employees, alternative employment was provided to 51 medically unfit employees, and out of 682 medically unfit employees, 200 attended screening, of whom 149 were extended financial assistance,” he added.

He announced that 750 electric buses will be inducted soon and that research on retro-fitment of buses is continuing.

“A decision was taken by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that all new buses procured should be electric buses and that AC facilities be introduced even in Palle Velugu bus services in a phased manner,” he explained.

APSRTC has generated Rs 200 crore through cargo services, he said.

