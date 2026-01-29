AP with NVIDIA tie-up to launch AI University at Amaravati on February 19

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced the establishment of India’s first dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) University in Amaravati. Developed in partnership with NVIDIA, the institution is scheduled to begin operations on February 19. The announcement was made by Katamaneni Bhaskar, Secretary of Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications (ITE&C) Department, during the “TechBharat: AI for Public Good” summit held at GITAM Deemed to be University in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Speaking as the chief guest at the summit, Bhaskar highlighted the government’s commitment to positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for emerging technologies. “The collaboration with NVIDIA is expected to provide students and researchers with access to advanced computing infrastructure and specialised curricula tailored to the global AI landscape,” he said.

Beyond education, the Secretary detailed a significant shift in the State’s administrative operations. The government is launching a pioneering programme to provide every public servant with a dedicated AI agent. “Managed through the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), this initiative features a centralised AI-powered workspace known as Agent Space.

Key objectives of the AI integration include enhanced productivity, improved service delivery. Accelerating the response time for public grievances and departmental requests, data-driven governance. Utilising RTGS infrastructure to make informed, and real-time policy decisions,” he elaborated.

He opined that this dual approach, combining specialised higher education with practical administrative integration marks a concerted effort by the State to modernise its governance framework, and workforce through AI.