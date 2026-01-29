CM Chandrababu to inaugurate ‘Aruku Chali’ festival in Andhra's ASR district on Thursday

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate four day ‘Aruku Chali’ Festival in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, who will also review the newly introduced ‘Home Stay’ policy, aimed at promoting tourism in tribal areas under the 1/70 Act.

The state government is organising this four-day celebrations as a tourism festival, allocating around Rs 8 crore to make it more spectacular than ever before from January 29 to February 1. A grand public meeting will be held at the Araku Government Degree College grounds, marking the formal commencement of the celebrations.

To thrill adventure seekers, the tourism department has curated a range of exciting activities including Helicopter rides from Chaparai to enjoy panoramic views of Araku, Hot air ballooning at Padmapuram Gardens, Paramotoring and paragliding at Madagada Sunrise Point.

Visitors can also indulge in traditional tribal delicacies and explore a special millets based food exhibition, offering a rich taste of local culture.

The festival schedule includes, on January 30, a massive trekking event at Galikonda View Point, involving both tourists and locals, on January 31 the Araku Marathon and cycling competitions, a flower show at Padmapuram Gardens, and a cultural carnival featuring traditional dances by tribal artists from various states.

The day will conclude with a live music concert by the renowned melody queen Sunitha. On February 1 a tribal fashion show, a spectacular drone show, and closing celebrations with music director Thaman and his troupe.

The event is being coordinated under the supervision of District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and ITDA PO Tirumani Sri Pooja, with SP Amit Bardar ensuring tight security arrangements. All arrangements have been made for festival.