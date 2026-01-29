FAPCCI invites nominations for excellence awards

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) has invited nominations for the second edition of the State-level FAPCCI Excellence Awards for 2025-26.

Addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, Awards Committee Chairperson Kankatala Mallikharjuna Rao said the awards are intended to recognise excellence, innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth among enterprises in Andhra Pradesh.

He noted that the initiative seeks to encourage industries and entrepreneurs to improve performance and contribute to the economic development of the State and the country.

He stated nominations are open to micro, small, medium, and large enterprises, start-ups, women entrepreneurs, exporters, institutions, and organisations operating across Andhra Pradesh.

The award categories include agri and aqua-based industries, export performance for micro and small enterprises, product innovation, outstanding woman entrepreneur, start-up, corporate social responsibility, rural entrepreneurship, and export performance for medium and large enterprises.

Eligible enterprises and entrepreneurs have been requested to submit their nominations by February 25, 2026. Further details can be obtained by contacting 9391422821.

Entries will be evaluated by an independent jury. FAPCCI president A. Satyanarayana, vice-president Ch Kishore Kumar, founder president CV Atchut Rao, and Awards Committee co-chairman CV Pradyumna and others were present.