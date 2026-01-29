Indiscriminate clay mining poses threat to Tammileru canal bunds

ELURU: Illegal excavation of clay is reportedly continuing unchecked in Eluru mandal, along the Tammileru canal stretch abutting the Eluru-Chintalapudi main road and the nearby highway corridor, leading to heavy loss of government revenue and serious damage to natural resources, agricultural lands, and irrigation infrastructure.

According to locals, heavy earthmovers are being deployed to extract the clay clandestinely, mostly during night hours, to evade official scrutiny. Each lorry load of the illegally mined material is said to be worth nearly `5 lakh, with at least six lorry loads being transported out regularly using the main road and highway connectivity.

Residents from nearby villages along the Eluru-Chintalapudi road alleged that the illegal excavation near the Tammileru canal bund has caused severe environmental degradation, weakened canal embankments, and damaged standing crops in adjacent agricultural fields.

They expressed concern that despite repeated complaints, the illegal activity has continued unabated. Locals questioned how such large-scale mining could take place so close to a major road and highway without the knowledge of officials from the Irrigation, Revenue, Police, and Mines and Geology departments, and demanded a thorough probe into possible negligence or official lapses.