Indiscriminate clay mining poses threat to Tammileru canal bunds

ELURU: Illegal excavation of clay is reportedly continuing unchecked in Eluru mandal, along the Tammileru canal stretch abutting the Eluru-Chintalapudi main road and the nearby highway corridor, leading to heavy loss of government revenue and serious damage to natural resources, agricultural lands, and irrigation infrastructure.
According to locals, heavy earthmovers are being deployed to extract the clay clandestinely, mostly during night hours, to evade official scrutiny. Each lorry load of the illegally mined material is said to be worth nearly `5 lakh, with at least six lorry loads being transported out regularly using the main road and highway connectivity.
Residents from nearby villages along the Eluru-Chintalapudi road alleged that the illegal excavation near the Tammileru canal bund has caused severe environmental degradation, weakened canal embankments, and damaged standing crops in adjacent agricultural fields.
They expressed concern that despite repeated complaints, the illegal activity has continued unabated. Locals questioned how such large-scale mining could take place so close to a major road and highway without the knowledge of officials from the Irrigation, Revenue, Police, and Mines and Geology departments, and demanded a thorough probe into possible negligence or official lapses.
When contacted by TNIE, officials from the Department of Mines and Geology stated that the issue had been entrusted to the District Vigilance Department for further action. However, vigilance officials reportedly said they had not received any formal communication from the Mines and Geology Department, adding that departmental support would be extended if an official request was made.
It is further alleged that influential persons are backing the illegal operation and that precious clay excavated from areas near the Tammileru canal and villages bordering the Eluru-Chintalapudi highway stretch is being transported to other locations.
Concerned citizens have urged the government to immediately halt the illegal mining, recover the revenue loss to the exchequer, fix accountability, and take stringent action to protect agricultural lands, irrigation canals, and natural resources for future generations.