‘Jagan dedicated unfinished Veligonda to nation’: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has come down heavily on former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for inaugurating the Veligonda project without its completion.
Hitting back at the YSRCP for its criticism of low budget allocations for the Veligonda project, he pointed out that the YSRCP government dedicated an incomplete project to the nation. He alleged that the dedication ceremony held on March 6, 2024, was conducted amid police security, with displaced families and farmers confined to their houses. “Anyone who observed the situation back then could clearly see the project was incomplete,” Ramanaidu said, adding that the event was nothing more than a “drama of dedication.”
Making a PowerPoint presentation on the project’s progress at the Secretariat on Wednesday, he said several critical works remain unfinished. These include tunnel lining, head regulator structures, feeder canal strengthening, removal of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), and rehabilitation of displaced families. He warned that incomplete works posed serious risks, such as tunnel collapse, if water was released prematurely.
Ramanaidu pointed out that while Jagan claimed to have dedicated the project to the nation, thousands of crores worth of work was still pending. He accused the previous government of misleading people in Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts by declaring completion without addressing rehabilitation and compensation
He cited examples such as unfinished tunnel excavation, incomplete canal lining, and diversion road works that were crucial for the project’s safe operation. The Minister underlined that the current coalition government has resumed stalled works with renewed commitment. He said Rs 570.85 crore has already been spent since the coalition came to power, including Rs 456 crore sanctioned for feeder canal lining and CC walls.
He added that Rs 393.49 crore and Rs 309.13 crore were allocated in 2024-25 and 2025-26 budgets respectively, and significant progress has been made in tunnel benching, lining, canal strengthening, and diversion road construction.
Ramanaidu said, “The NDA government is determined to complete the project within this year, ensuring irrigation facility for 4.47 lakh acres, and drinking water supply to 15.25 lakh people across 30 mandals.” He also shared photos and videos to demonstrate ongoing works, stressing that the coalition government is carrying forward unfinished tasks responsibly. “Unlike the previous administration, which staged a premature dedication, we are committed to delivering a fully functional project to the people,” he asserted.