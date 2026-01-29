‘Jagan dedicated unfinished Veligonda to nation’: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has come down heavily on former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for inaugurating the Veligonda project without its completion.

Hitting back at the YSRCP for its criticism of low budget allocations for the Veligonda project, he pointed out that the YSRCP government dedicated an incomplete project to the nation. He alleged that the dedication ceremony held on March 6, 2024, was conducted amid police security, with displaced families and farmers confined to their houses. “Anyone who observed the situation back then could clearly see the project was incomplete,” Ramanaidu said, adding that the event was nothing more than a “drama of dedication.”

Making a PowerPoint presentation on the project’s progress at the Secretariat on Wednesday, he said several critical works remain unfinished. These include tunnel lining, head regulator structures, feeder canal strengthening, removal of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), and rehabilitation of displaced families. He warned that incomplete works posed serious risks, such as tunnel collapse, if water was released prematurely.

Ramanaidu pointed out that while Jagan claimed to have dedicated the project to the nation, thousands of crores worth of work was still pending. He accused the previous government of misleading people in Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts by declaring completion without addressing rehabilitation and compensation