Jio launches extensive AI education drive across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Reliance Jio has launched an extensive education campaign across Andhra Pradesh to bridge the digital divide by equipping teachers and students with advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills.

The initiative focuses on the practical use of Google Gemini Pro to improve teaching and learning methods through the integration of AI tools.

The campaign has reached over 1,500 schools, with more than 20,000 teachers and students registering for specialised training sessions conducted by senior Jio executives.

As part of the drive, Jio is offering unlimited 5G subscribers an 18-month complimentary Google Gemini Pro Plan, valued at `35,100, activated via the MyJio app.

The plan includes access to Gemini 3 Pro, creative tools, NotebookLM and 2 TB cloud storage.

Jio has also launched a free four-week Jio AI Classroom online certification programme to provide hands-on AI training through jio.com/ai-classroom.