Karmayogi: Andhra Pradesh sets record with 1 crore course registrations

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has achieved a historic milestone on the Union Government’s flagship Mission Karmayogi initiative. The State has become the first in the country to record one crore course registrations and successfully complete 80 lakh courses on the iGOT Karmayogi digital learning platform.

This achievement underscores the State’s commitment to enhancing the skills of government employees, promoting continuous training, and adopting modern governance practices. Officials say the initiative reflects AP’s determination to deliver public services more efficiently, transparently, and responsibly.

Through iGOT Karmayogi, officials and employees across various departments are receiving training in critical areas such as administrative skills, financial management, technology, public service delivery, leadership, and policy-making. The programme aims to strengthen both individual growth and institutional capacity.

The training has translated into improved efficiency and accountability among government staff, ensuring faster and higher-quality services for citizens. The initiative is seen as a strong foundation for citizen-centric governance in the State. By achieving this scale of progress, AP has set an example for other States.