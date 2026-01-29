Maintain discipline and win public trust: Kadapa SP to trainee constables

KADAPA: Kadapa District SP S Nachiket Vishwanath urged trainee constables to take pride in joining a profession that directly serves the public.

Addressing recruits during his visit to the district police training centre on Wednesday, the SP emphasised that wearing the police uniform carries immense responsibility and respect in society.

During the inspection, the SP interacted with trainees from Anantapur district, reviewed training methods, and enquired about facilities, including accommodation and mess arrangements. He observed both indoor and outdoor training sessions and shared a meal with the trainees, underscoring the importance of camaraderie and discipline.

He advised trainees to focus on physical fitness and mental preparedness, noting that exposure to diverse environments during training helps officers adapt to different situations and communities. He stressed that police personnel must plan for their future from the training stage, embrace modern technology, and lay strong foundations for a successful career.

Calling on recruits to perform their duties smartly and complete training with dedication, the SP reminded them that citizens turn to the police in times of need, which reflects the trust and value society places on the uniform.

The programme was attended by DTC DSP Abdul Karim, DTC Inspector Vinay Kumar Reddy, and other staff members.