Mayor inspects several divisions in Kadapa city

The Mayor reviewed the newly installed statue of social reformer Jyotirao Phule and directed municipal engineers to arrange a commemorative plaque.
Mayor Paka Suresh speaking to the public during a morning inspection carried out by him across several divisions in KadapaPhoto | Express
KADAPA: Kadapa Mayor Paka Suresh carried out a morning inspection across several divisions, focusing on civic amenities and infrastructure around the old bus stand area.

The visit was organised under the supervision of 30th Division Corporator Shafi. The Mayor reviewed the newly installed statue of social reformer Jyotirao Phule and directed municipal engineers to arrange a commemorative plaque and complete pending circle works. He also instructed officials to install high-mast lights within two weeks.

Expressing concern over poor sanitation in the bus stand complex and nearby lodges, he ordered the Municipal Health Officer to clear unhygienic conditions and asked revenue officials to consider auctioning unused rooms for better upkeep. Shop owners were advised to maintain cleanliness.

At Anna Canteen, he inspected food quality and spoke with the Irrigation Executive Engineer on incomplete service road works, directing immediate completion. He also ordered sanitation officers to clear a blocked canal near Raja Theatre. Feedback machines under the Swachh Andhra–Swachh Kadapa initiative were found non-functional, and notices were ordered to responsible companies.

