Nallamala to get 120 Indian Gaurs from Madhya Pradesh, proposal pending with Centre

KURNOOL: In a major step towards wildlife restoration and biodiversity conservation, the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has decided to reintroduce the endangered Indian gaur, also known as Indian bison, into the Nallamala forests under the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR).
This ambitious plan marks the return of the majestic species to Nallamala after nearly 160 years, reviving an ecological presence that once thrived in the region.
The decision gains significance against the backdrop of a recent, rare sighting of a solitary male Indian gaur in the dense Nallamala forests.
In July 2024, the animal was sighted four to six times in the Atmakur Nallamala forest division of Nandyal district. Forest staff spotted the gaur in the Bairluti, Atmakur and Velugodu forest ranges during routine monitoring between July and October 2024.
According to officials, the animal, believed to be around 10 years old, is suspected to have migrated from the forest ghats of Karnataka after crossing the River Krishna and travelling hundreds of kilometres.
“This could either be a solitary animal or an indicator of more gaurs moving into the forest. We are closely monitoring its movement to assess the situation,” an official said, referring to the sighting reported by his subordinates in 2024.
Historically, gaurs inhabited the Nallamala forests over a century ago but later disappeared due to habitat loss and human activity.
At present, they are commonly found in the Paderu and Araku forest divisions of Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to TNIE, NSTR Field Director and Nandyal district Conservator of Forests B Vijaya Kumar said proposals for the reintroduction project have already been sent to the Central government.
“We have made arrangements to bring the animals from Madhya Pradesh. However, we are currently assessing habitat suitability, availability of resources, protection measures and overall conservation preparedness. The plan is to introduce them in the next winter season,” he said.
As part of the initiative, as many as 120 male and female gaurs will be introduced following the scientifically recommended male-female ratio prescribed by the Wildlife Institute of India and the National Tiger Conservation Authority. The NSTR spans 5,937 sq km, of which 3,737 sq km lies across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The Nallamala forests stretch across the undivided Kurnool, Prakasam districts in Andhra Pradesh and Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda districts in Telangana, with a core tiger habitat of 2,444 sq km. Officials believe the reintroduction of gaurs will strengthen the forest ecosystem.