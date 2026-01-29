Nallamala to get 120 Indian Gaurs from Madhya Pradesh, proposal pending with Centre

KURNOOL: In a major step towards wildlife restoration and biodiversity conservation, the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department has decided to reintroduce the endangered Indian gaur, also known as Indian bison, into the Nallamala forests under the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR).

This ambitious plan marks the return of the majestic species to Nallamala after nearly 160 years, reviving an ecological presence that once thrived in the region.

The decision gains significance against the backdrop of a recent, rare sighting of a solitary male Indian gaur in the dense Nallamala forests.

In July 2024, the animal was sighted four to six times in the Atmakur Nallamala forest division of Nandyal district. Forest staff spotted the gaur in the Bairluti, Atmakur and Velugodu forest ranges during routine monitoring between July and October 2024.

According to officials, the animal, believed to be around 10 years old, is suspected to have migrated from the forest ghats of Karnataka after crossing the River Krishna and travelling hundreds of kilometres.

“This could either be a solitary animal or an indicator of more gaurs moving into the forest. We are closely monitoring its movement to assess the situation,” an official said, referring to the sighting reported by his subordinates in 2024.