Nara Lokesh calls for sustained push to end ganja menace in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that 70% of people expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken up by the coalition government to curb the menace of ganja and drugs in the State, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh to focus on drawing the satisfaction of the remaining 30%.

Addressing the Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Lokesh said that the steps being taken up by the State government to control drugs and ganja are drawing better results. However, the officials should be on alert till the complete eradication of the menace, he noted.

Suggesting the officials to prepare an action plan for operating deaddiction centres by NGOs, he wanted them to take steps to sensitise students against ganja by implementing Drug-free AP curriculum from KG to PG.

The officials informed that cultivation of ganja was completely curbed in the State and AP turned as zero ganja cultivating State. Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, EAGLE chief Ake Ravikrishna and other officials were present.