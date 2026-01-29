Ongole Municipal Corporation to build malls to get income

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) has decided to construct new shopping complex buildings at key business locations across the city to generate more revenue and reduce its mounting fiscal burden.

With interest on previous bank loans piling up, OMC authorities have begun exploring alternative income sources.

As part of this effort, they have prepared a plan to build new shopping complexes in major commercial centres within Ongole city limits to earn revenue through rents and lease amounts. For Phase I of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) works, the OMC spent Rs 60 crore as its 50% share of the project, which it raised as a bank loan with a government guarantee.

The corporation must pay about Rs 80 lakh per month as interest. As interest dues remained unpaid for a long period, the amount accumulated and has now become a burden of Rs 12 crore.