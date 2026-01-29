Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation to impose hefty penalty for illegal pasting of posters

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a decisive move to improve urban aesthetics and curb pollution, the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has initiated steps to transform the city into a pollution-free.
Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena has issued clear instructions that strict penalties will be imposed on anyone found pasting posters, banners or unauthorised advertisements anywhere in the city.
Speaking to TNIE, he said that indiscriminate pasting of posters and banners on walls, electric poles and public buildings has been contributing to visual clutter, unhygienic surroundings and environmental pollution.
Plastic based posters, in particular, have emerged as a major concern due to their non-biodegradable nature. In view of this the civic body has decided to enforce regulations already in place in cities such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.
Under the new drive, no posters will be permitted without prior approval from the corporation. Any individual, political group, educational institution, government or private organisation found pasting posters without permission will face penal action.
The civic administration has made it clear that even walls of private properties, offices and institutions cannot be used for advertisement.
If posters are found on walls, the property owner will also be held responsible and fined accordingly.
The Town planning wing has been entrusted with the task of regular inspections.
Officials have been authorised not only to impose fines but also to register cases against violators if required. The municipal administration has also objected to the practice of pasting movie posters on compound walls and public structures, stating that promotional material must be displayed only on authorised hoardings and designated display boards.
To ensure effective enforcement, the city has intensified surveillance through CCTV cameras.