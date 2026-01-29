Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation to impose hefty penalty for illegal pasting of posters

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a decisive move to improve urban aesthetics and curb pollution, the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has initiated steps to transform the city into a pollution-free.

Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena has issued clear instructions that strict penalties will be imposed on anyone found pasting posters, banners or unauthorised advertisements anywhere in the city.

Speaking to TNIE, he said that indiscriminate pasting of posters and banners on walls, electric poles and public buildings has been contributing to visual clutter, unhygienic surroundings and environmental pollution.

Plastic based posters, in particular, have emerged as a major concern due to their non-biodegradable nature. In view of this the civic body has decided to enforce regulations already in place in cities such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.