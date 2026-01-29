Strengthen rail link to ports in AP to set benchmark in logistics: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed railway officials to accelerate projects that will make Andhra Pradesh a benchmark in logistics and transport infrastructure.

Chairing a review meeting on railway projects, he emphasised the need to enhance connectivity to ports and industrial hubs, while ensuring faster movement of goods across the country. Naidu highlighted that AP produces 22.5 million metric tonnes of horticultural produce annually, which requires efficient rail links to reach national markets.

He instructed officials to prepare an action plan to strengthen connectivity to ports, including Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam, Krishnapatnam and Moolapeta, and to integrate hinterland States such as Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh into AP’s logistics network.

He noted that the Tirupati-Renigunta region is emerging as an industrial hub, and must be connected to major railway routes for cost-effective transport.

He proposed the construction of a four-lane corridor between Ichchapuram and Tada, with a DPR to be completed within three years.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 73 railway stations in Andhra Pradesh will be modernised by 2027. Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada stations are set for upgrade ahead of the upcoming Godavari and Krishna Pushkarams. Naidu also called for stronger Rayalaseema-Coastal Andhra connectivity, fast-tracking the Errupalem-Namburu line, and expanding terminals in Vijayawada and Guntur while building new ones in Amaravati and Gannavaram.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister proposed a high-speed rail project connecting Bengaluru to Amaravati via Chittoor and Tirupati. Railway officials informed him that surveys have been completed for an 864 km corridor, estimated at `1.9 lakh crore.