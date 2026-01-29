Take up rail projects in Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan to Centre

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday afternoon as part of his Delhi tour, and urged the Centre to take up key railway development projects in Andhra Pradesh.

During the meeting, he requested that the Pithapuram railway station be developed as a model under the Amrit Scheme, highlighting the town’s spiritual importance.

Pithapuram is home to Puruhutika Devi temple, one of the Ashtadasha Shakti Peethas, and the shrine of Sri Pada Sri Vallabha Swamy, attracting devotees from across the country. He stressed that improved infrastructure at the station would greatly benefit pilgrims and long-distance travellers.

Pawan Kalyan also appealed to the Union Minister to bring the road over bridge sanctioned under the Setu Bandhan scheme into the ambit of the PM Gati Shakti programme, in line with the National Rail Plan 2030. He explained that this would help eliminate level crossings, and ease traffic congestion. In addition, he discussed several pending railway projects in the State and sought early action. He said the Union Minister responded positively to the proposals.

Later, Pawan Kalyan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and discussed the developments in AP. Taking to X, he posted, “Today, I had a meaningful meeting with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji at his residence. We held detailed discussions on the ongoing issues in AP and several other important matters of public and administrative importance. I extended my sincere thanks to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji for providing an opportunity to the Kakinada District Administration to present the proposal on the Uppada Sea Protection Wall before the Technical Advisory Committee of the National Disaster Management Authority.”